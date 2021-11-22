YENTEN Market Capitalization Hits $90,012.97 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, YENTEN has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $90,012.97 and $141.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,593.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,226.91 or 0.07339220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.23 or 0.00371971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.16 or 0.00983035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00085376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.32 or 0.00412059 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.00272424 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

