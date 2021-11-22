YETI (YETI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

YETI (NYSE: YETI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2021 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $118.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $112.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – YETI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/27/2021 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $121.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

10/13/2021 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

NYSE YETI opened at $103.22 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

