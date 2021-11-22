Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Capitalization Tops $540.90 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $7.92 or 0.00013992 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $540.90 million and $173.66 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00073866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00092338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.75 or 0.07198304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,698.01 or 1.00185275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,309,471 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.