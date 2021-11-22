Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $299,896.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00070012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.13 or 0.07196911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,978.62 or 1.00064685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

