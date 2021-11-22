Yield Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $68,402.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $68,402.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

