YOU COIN Trading Up 0.8% This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.64 million and $187,921.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00227599 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086129 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.