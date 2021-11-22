Yunji (YJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter.
Shares of YJ opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.70. Yunji has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.
About Yunji
Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
