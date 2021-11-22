Yunji (YJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter.

Get Yunji alerts:

Shares of YJ opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.70. Yunji has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yunji by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Yunji by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Yunji by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yunji by 1,030.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.