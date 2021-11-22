Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a one year low of $72.66 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EnerSys by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 523,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

