Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Announce $3.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.95. 208,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

