Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.14 Million

Brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce sales of $102.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.06 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $443.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.36 million to $454.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $618.64 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $674.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,017,949. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 170,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

