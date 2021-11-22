Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report $2.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $3.59 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $29.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $41.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $111.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RNLX opened at $19.14 on Monday. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $691.99 million, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $166,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 77.3% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.