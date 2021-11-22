Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.00 Million

Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report sales of $460.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted sales of $291.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $58.07 on Monday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

