Zacks: Analysts Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. James River Group has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after buying an additional 318,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after buying an additional 576,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

