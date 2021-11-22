Zacks: Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST opened at $89.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.