Zacks: Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST opened at $89.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

