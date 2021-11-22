Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.98. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

