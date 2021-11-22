Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 1,446,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,920. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

