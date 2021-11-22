Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.69 billion and the lowest is $6.22 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $26.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

