Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

