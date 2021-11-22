Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

