Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $307.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

