Zacks: Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report $49.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.68 billion and the lowest is $48.22 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $43.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $214.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.59 billion to $217.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $230.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $224.30 billion to $234.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $533.79 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $535.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $476.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

