Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NYSE DRQ traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,466. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $701.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

