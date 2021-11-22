Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,055. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.98. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 402.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 2,245,664 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $11,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

