Zacks: Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $142.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.80. Garmin has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

