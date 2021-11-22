Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.91. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000.

NYSE GE opened at $99.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. General Electric has a one year low of $76.74 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

