Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.13 billion and the highest is $6.84 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

NYSE LAD opened at $291.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $268.08 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,347,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

