Zacks: Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $532.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $513.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.86 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 126,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

