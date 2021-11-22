Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $173,153,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $56,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $50,673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 421,376 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL stock opened at $121.81 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.