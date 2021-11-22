Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

NYSE TGP opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

