Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $10.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $37.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.08 billion to $37.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $41.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $636.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.30. The company has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $651.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

