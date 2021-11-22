Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Deep Yellow Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Deep Yellow in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

OTCMKTS DYLLF opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.02.

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.