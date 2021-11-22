Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 999,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 1,188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,330.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64. Zalando has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $120.64.
About Zalando
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.