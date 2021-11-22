Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Tops $31.45 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00005035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $31.45 million and approximately $878,182.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,984.66 or 0.99582349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.59 or 0.00340051 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.00507790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00191023 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014521 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,943,717 coins and its circulating supply is 10,914,217 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

