Zap (ZAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $104,456.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Zap has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $104,456.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00226475 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00088087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

