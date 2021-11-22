ZCore (ZCR) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $121,119.20 and approximately $212.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,447,355 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

