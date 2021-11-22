Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $525,206.62 and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00073856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00091716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.35 or 0.07266006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,665.29 or 0.99974614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

