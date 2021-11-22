Zel (ZEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.00362637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.26 or 0.00179171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00101420 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003239 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

