Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen now has a $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Zendesk traded as low as $91.76 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 116506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.21.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.57.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

