Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Market Cap Achieves $30,110.42

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $30,110.42 and approximately $65.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00229689 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00088379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

