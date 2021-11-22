ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 306.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $52.70 million and approximately $25,277.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00227129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

