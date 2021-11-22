Zero 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,362.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Zero has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $10,362.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.06 or 0.00363588 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00180758 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00100750 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004449 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,742,278 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

