Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits Market Cap of $305,927.33

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Zeusshield has a market cap of $305,927.33 and approximately $23,156.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

