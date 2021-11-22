ZeuxCoin Trading Up 20% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $228,146.82 and $60.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00047491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00227268 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.