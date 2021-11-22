Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0305 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $7.33 million and $1.62 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00230382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00087941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.