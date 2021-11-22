Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0898 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $70.54 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.61 or 0.00385668 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001360 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.85 or 0.01186884 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,327,797,737 coins and its circulating supply is 12,036,330,584 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

