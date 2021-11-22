ZINC Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $45,481.65 and $45.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00227129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

