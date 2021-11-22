ZKSwap Trading Down 26.9% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $116.63 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

