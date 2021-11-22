Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $228.89

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.89 and last traded at $227.68, with a volume of 7313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,109. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after buying an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Zoetis by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zoetis by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

