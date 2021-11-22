Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $285.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications traded as low as $242.99 and last traded at $243.54, with a volume of 81091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.30.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.76 and a 200-day moving average of $319.41.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.