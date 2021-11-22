Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.051-1.053 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $360.83.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,899,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $238.20 and a 1 year high of $486.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

